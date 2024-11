WB I-96 Closed at M-52 Following Massive Pileup Saturday Night

November 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



According to Michigan State Police, portions of I-96 remain closed near Webberville Sunday, following a deadly pileup that killed four people and hospitalized more than a dozen others.



The M-52 bridge over I-96 also remains closed while it is inspected for possible structural damage.



Click below for MDOT's MI-Drive map.