WB I-96 at Pinckney Road Closed Due to Crash

October 8, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Authorities are on the scene of a crash in the westbound lanes of I-96.



According to the Michigan State Police First District's X account, troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a crash involving two semi-trucks and one passenger vehicle.



At the time of publishing, it is unknown what injuries there are.



Drivers are urged to take an alternate route at this time.



**This is a developing story. Stay with WHMI to get updates as more information becomes available.