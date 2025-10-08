Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com

Authorities are on the scene of a crash in the westbound lanes of I-96.

According to the Michigan State Police First District's X account, troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a crash involving two semi-trucks and one passenger vehicle.

At the time of publishing, it is unknown what injuries there are.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route at this time.

**This is a developing story. Stay with WHMI to get updates as more information becomes available.