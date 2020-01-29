Wayward Driver Rams Into County Jail Facility

January 29, 2020

It wasn’t a jailbreak attempt, but a visitor to Livingston County’s facility did leave an impression.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 7pm Tuesday a vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Chesaning woman ran into the south side of the Livingston County Jail Sally port. The driver said she had just bought the vehicle and had inadvertently pushed down on the accelerator instead of the brake as she was pulling out of a parking space. The woman sustained minor injuries during the crash but refused medical treatment at the scene.



The exterior of the wall to the sally port did sustain damage, leaving a visible dent in the side of the building. The woman was not ticketed as she was not on a public roadway at the time, although she was cited as the at-fault driver.(JK)