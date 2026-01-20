Sheriff’s Deputy Guilty Of Misconduct For Stopping Novi Police Officer

January 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy has been convicted of misconduct in office related to an unlawful traffic stop in Novi.



36-year-old Sahil Massey of Canton was found guilty by an Oakland County jury last week in Sixth Circuit Court.



Massey, a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy assigned an unmarked “take home” police vehicle, was stopped by a Novi Police officer on February 24th, 2025 because of a suspicious license plate. After the officer reviewed Massey’s ID, he let him go. Approximately 15 minutes after he was stopped, Massey initiated a traffic stop on the Novi officer.



The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said Massey was outside his jurisdiction and there was no legal basis for Massey to initiate a traffic stop.



Prosecutor Karen McDonald “Law enforcement officers are entrusted with significant power so they can keep us safe. And that’s what they do, day-in and day-out, even while putting themselves at risk. When an officer misuses that power and violates someone’s rights, it’s up to other officers and prosecutors to hold them accountable. I applaud the Novi Police Department for pursing this case. Their work and the jury’s verdict send a strong message that abuses of power will not be tolerated.”



Misconduct In Office is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.



Massey is scheduled to be sentenced at 11am on February 25th.