Watermain Extension Project Continues in Fenton Township

January 18, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Genesee County Drain Commission will continue work on its Southern Lakes Watermain Extension (Phase 3) on Monday, January 22.



The project will pick-up where Phase 2 left off on Lahring Road, and extend to Ripley Road, then continue south where the Genesee County Water System (GCWS) will connect to the City of Linden water system.



Beginning Jan. 22nd, parts of Ripley Rd., Rolston Rd., and Lahring Rd. will be under a flagging operation. Two-way traffic will be maintained and roads are expected to reopen to normal traffic in the spring, weather-permitting.



Ground broke for the first phase of the project in November 2022. Work began in Mundy Township on Fenton Road and moved south along Fenton Road to Thompson Road. Phase 1 finished its Thompson Road route, with installation of a water tower at the northeast corner of Thompson Road and Fenton Road.



The water main travels south on Torrey Road from Thompson Road to Lahring Road. At Larhing the main extends to Jennings Road, then back north to Thompson Road.



In October 2021, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners allocated $6.5 million to the project from the American Rescue Act Funds (ARPA).



The Southern Lakes Water Extension project is being led by the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office. The source of the GCWS is Lake Huron.



The project brings municipal water to the southern portion of Genesee County, including the Lake Fenton Community School district.



