Waterford Twp Police Crack Down on Alcohol and Vape Enforcement

December 30, 2025

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Waterford Township Police are cracking down on alcohol and vape enforcement. The department and the Waterford Community Coalition are working together to keep both alcohol and vapes out of the hands of minors and young adults.



This month, more than 80 licensed businesses were put to the test. As licensees of the Liquor Control Commission, these locations are required to check identification before selling alcohol or vape products. To verify these businesses have been operating under the terms of their license, underage decoys attempted to buy alcohol and/or vape products at each place.



In total, 13 stores did not pass the test. The store busted for selling alcohol to an underage customer was Express Tobacco, Beer/Fine Wine on Williams Lake Road, which will be referred to the Liquor Control Commission for further action.



The other stores caught violating their license, and cited under State law, include The Glass House on Highland Road and Dixie Highway, Shell and Sunoco on Dixie Highway, The Smoke Shoppe on Cooley Lake Road, Clintonville Market on Clintonville Road, Mobil and Vape Lake on Elizabeth Lake Road, Smoke Buddy on South Cass Lake Road, Crave on West Huron Street, Lakeview Party Store on South Cass Lake Road, and Walton Liquor Store on Walton Blvd.



Chief Scott Underwood says it’s important to recognize the overwhelming majority acted responsibly by asking for identification and refusing to sell to anyone underage. Throughout the year, he says they will continue to keep a close eye with random uniform patrols and investigative techniques.