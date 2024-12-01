Waterford Toy Drive Benefits Pediatric Oncology Patients

December 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A toy drive in Waterford Sunday afternoon will benefit a non-profit devoted to delivering toys, craft projects and other interactive activities to hospitalized pediatric oncology patients.



This is the second annual event for The Bottomless Toy Chest, held outside Waterfall Jewelers off Dixie Highway. Last year’s drive saw upwards of 300 people drop off 1,200 new, unopened toys and crafts, raising over $10,000.



“They work with 20 plus organizations to where they can facilitate throughout the year, to where these toys or these products could go to this particular hospital or this particular organization,” says sponsor Matt Berney, of The Berney Group – Quest Reality.



“I’m just providing her with what it is, and she’s able to do what she does and distribute them. It makes it so much easier and better for everyone involved.”



The free community event features music, fun winter activities, photos with Santa, photo booth, food truck, hot cocoa and much more.



It runs from Noon until 4pm Sunday at Waterfall Jewelers, 5916 Dixie Highway in Waterford.



More information is linked below.