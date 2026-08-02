Waterford Police: Mother, Infant Son Drowned in Bathtub

August 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Waterford Police report a mother and her infant son drowned in the bathtub of their apartment Friday night.



Chief Scott Underwood issed a statement Saturday saying both Waterford Police and Regional Fire Department were dispatched to the Whispering Woods Apartments at 10:30 pm July 31 for a reported drowning.



That's where they found a 36-year-old woman and her 2-month-old son, both of whom appeared to have drown in the bathtub.



First responders immediately initiated lifesaving measures and both were transported to area hospitals by the WRFD, with Police escort. Both mother and child were pronounced dead at separate area hospitals.



An autopsy conducted Saturday morning by the Oakland County Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death for mother and child was drowning.



Investigators are awaiting toxicology results.