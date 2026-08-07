Police Advise Of E-Bike Safety & Laws Following Crashes & Fatalities

August 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Waterford Township Police is the latest agency to highlight laws and e-bike safety amid increasing popularity but also recent crashes and fatalities.



The Department issued the following release:



Like many communities, Waterford has seen an increase in the use of electric bikes, or e-bikes. We have seen a significant number of young people operating e-bikes in a dangerous manner, many of which are not legal in Michigan. Parents who are considering allowing their children to operate these e-bikes, and the operators themselves, must be aware of the law.



In Michigan, a legal e-bike must generally have; a seat or saddle for the rider, fully operational peddles, an electric motor of no more than 750 watts, and a Class label that identifies the bike’s Class, top assisted speed, and motor wattage. No e-bike can legally exceed 28mph.



Michigan follows a three-Class e-bike system under the Michigan Vehicle Code which separates e-bikes into Class 1, 2, and 3.



-Class 1: Pedal-assist only. The motor assists only while the rider is pedaling.

Maximum speed – 20mph

No throttle allowed

No minimum age, no helmet legally required



-Class 2: The motor can propel the bike without pedaling, but only within the Class limit.

Throttle allowed

Maximum speed – 20mph

No minimum age, no helmet legally required



-Class 3: Pedal-assist only. The motor assists only while the rider is pedaling.

No throttle allowed

Maximum speed – 28mph

Riders must be 14-years-old, anyone under 18 must wear a properly fitted

bicycle helmet



While a driver’s license and vehicle registration are not required to operate a class 1, 2 or 3 e-bike, riders are still required to follow applicable bicycle and traffic rules.



We have seen a number of serious and even fatal crashes involving e-bikes in the metro-Detroit area. It is imperative that e-bike riders use extreme caution and follow the law. Many of the electric vehicles that riders call e-bikes, are actually electric vehicles that are being operated illegally, some of which reach speeds up to 70mph.



In the interest of safety for all residents and visitors, operators are forewarned that the Waterford Police Department will take enforcement action with regard to those illegally operating e-bikes and electric vehicles, as well as unlicensed mini-bikes and motorcycles.



Even in a closed and controlled environment, safety should be paramount. On public sidewalks and roadways, the risk of injury, or worse, increases exponentially for riders and others around them.



Scott Underwood

Chief of Police



Photos: AAA Michigan