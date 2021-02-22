Watercraft Users Reminded To Renew Registrations

February 22, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others are being reminded to renew their watercraft registrations before the deadline hits.



Customers can renew their watercraft registration online or one of the many self-service stations located across the state. Watercraft registrations are renewed on a three-year cycle and expire on March 31st of the third year. The Department of State will send out approximately 248,523 renewal notices to boat owners this spring. There are 797,706 registered watercraft on file with the Secretary of State.



All watercraft, including those on privately owned lakes and waterways, must be registered, with some exceptions.



There are two options to choose from for renewing watercraft: an online express option for quick renewals at www.Michigan.gov/SOS and then an online authenticated renewal process. That allows customers to access their customer records and conduct other transactions along with their watercraft renewal. They also may print a copy of their renewed registration.



More information can be found in the attached release.