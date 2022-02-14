Renew Watercraft Registrations Online Or At S.O.S. Kiosk

February 14, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



It won’t be too much longer before the weather starts to warm up and outdoor recreation enthusiasts might find themselves wanting to get out onto one of Livingston County’s many, many bodies of water.



Livingston County residents can handle one timely piece of late winter/early-spring business at a Secretary of State kiosk, avoiding long wait times.



The Michigan Secretary of State is reporting that watercraft registration is able to be completed online, or through one of the 160 yellow self-service stations found throughout the state, including the local branch and several area-grocery stores. Watercraft registrations are renewed on a 3-year cycle and expire on March 31st of the third year. Those due for a renewal are mailed courtesy reminders in February.



A release from the Secretary of State details that all watercraft, including those on privately owned lakes and waterways must be registered, except for the following: watercraft measuring 16-feet in length or less that are propelled by oars or paddles and aren’t used for rental or commercial reasons; non-motorized canoes and kayaks also not used for rentals or commercial reasons; rafts, surfboards, sailboards and swim floats; and watercraft that is registered in another state and being used only temporarily in Michigan.



When renewing online at Michigan.gov/SOS, customers can choose either the online express option for a quick renewal, or an online authenticated renewal process that allows for the accessing of their customer record and other transaction opportunities. Copies of a renewed registration can also be obtained for printing.