"Water Wars" Begin; Police Say Have Fun But Encourage Safety

April 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





“Water Wars” have begun in some parts of the WHMI listening area - marking a fun annual tradition for local high schoolers.



It’s a competitive game played by seniors and teams near the end of the year with water guns or hoses, and players are eliminated as time goes by.



As the “wars” begin, two local police department issued some general notes of caution on social media, as not everyone is familiar with the game.



South Lyon Police posted the following:



“I have just been informed that the South Lyon Water Wars have either started or are about to start. From my understanding, this is a game the high school seniors play near the end of the school year where they try to spray each other with water guns and once you've been sprayed, you’re done. It sounds like a fun game, however we mention this because we have received calls from concerned residents in the past about suspicious people in their backyards or hiding in bushes outside their homes. When the responding Officers arrive they find out it is a fellow classmate waiting to spray the person when they come out of their home.”





The Fowlerville Police Department also posted an advisory:



“BEWARE: Water Wars Begins Today (AFTER SCHOOL)

The Fowlerville Police Department would like to make the community aware that the annual Water Wars game, organized by Fowlerville High School upperclassmen, is set to begin after school today and will continue over the next few weeks. This is not a school-sponsored event, but a tradition many students look forward to each year. Participants may be seen around neighborhoods and throughout the community using water guns as part of the game. You might notice more student activity, cars, and playful behavior as they try to “soak” each other in this organized, end-of-year fun. While it’s all in good spirits, we want residents to be aware of what’s going on to avoid confusion or concern. Please keep an eye out and drive carefully around town — especially in residential areas — as kids may be out and about. Let’s help keep this a safe and fun experience for everyone!”





Students in Hartland Consolidated Schools are also reportedly taking part.



Photos: Water Wars Facebook