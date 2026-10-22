Water Rescue In Putnam Township Wednesday Afternoon

October 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A near-drowning and water rescue on Portage Lake Wednesday afternoon in Putnam Township.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, along with the Putnam Township Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance, responded to Nita Drive around 3:30pm for a witnessed drowning.



The caller reported witnessing his neighbor, a 77-year-old man, go in the water to get his jet-ski that had come loose from the dock.



The subject, who was not wearing a life jacket, was witnessed approximately 50 feet from shore struggling in the water, which was reported to be approximately waist-deep.



A Deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene within two minutes of the 911 call.



The Deputy and caller were able to remove the subject from the water and pull him on to shore.



CPR began immediately. A pulse was obtained and the subject was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for further treatment.