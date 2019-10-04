Water Protection Seminar Set Next Week In South Lyon

October 4, 2019

An upcoming event aims to educate the community about the importance of protecting source water and reacting to related environmental issues.



The City of South Lyon will hold a Public and Environmental Health Seminar titled “Source Water Protection” this coming Wednesday, October 9th. The seminar is the 3rd installment of the series. The presentation will be led by Kelly S. Hon, a Source Water Specialist and Senior Project Manager. Hon’s seminar will also address the latest news regarding emerging issues, PFAS, and emergency response planning. A groundwater model will be on display as well, and information will be available for attendees to take home.



The seminar will be held from 1:30 to 2:30pm at the South Lyon City Hall Auditorium, located at 335 south Warren Street. The event is free and open to the public. (DK)