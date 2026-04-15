Water Over I-96 Causes Traffic Nightmare Through Howell Area

April 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT reports both directions of I-96 were finally re-opened as of 2:30 pm Wednesday.



Crews worked for several hours to drain water from both sides of I-96 in the Howell area, which forced traffic off at either Latson Road or D-19/Pinckney, causing travel headaches up and down the Grand River Ave. corridor.



Both Livingston County 911 Dispatch and MDOT reported the closure around 5:30 am Wednesday. Brighton Area Fire Authority reported water under the Chilson Road bridge.