Water Main Repair Completed In City of Brighton

April 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Water main repairs have been completed in the City of Brighton.



Repairs were made to a broken water main on Brighton Road.



The City issued an advisory today stating that after 15 ½ hours of all three divisions of its Department of Public Services working together, the water main repair, including restoration of the roadway, is complete and the roadway is open.



The work required the closure of the eastbound lane of Brighton Road, just west of the High School entrance.