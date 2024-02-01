Water Main Extension to Close Torrey Road in Fenton Township

February 1, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Genesee County Drain Commission begins the next segment of construction to the Southern Lakes Water Extension (Phase II) on Monday, February 5. As a result, a portion of Torrey Road will be closed to traffic.



Beginning Monday, northbound Torrey Road will close to traffic between Lahring Road and Thompson Road in Fenton Township. The southbound lane will remain open.



Northbound traffic is advised to take Lahring Road to Jennings Road, then onto Thompson Road as a detour.



The projected end for the northbound Torrey Road closure is early May.



Ground broke for the first phase of the project in November 2022. Work began in Mundy Township on Fenton Road and moved south along Fenton Road to Thompson Road. Phase 1 finished with the installation of a water tower at the northeast corner of Thompson Road and Fenton Road.



The Genesee County Board of Commissioners allocated $6.5 million to the project from the American Rescue Act Funds (ARPA) in October of 2021.



More information can be found at the provided link.