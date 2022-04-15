Howell Water Main Construction Starts Monday.

April 15, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



Detours and delays can be expected at the start of the work week, as a new watermain will be installed along East Grand River Avenue from Bernard to Lucy Streets. According to a press release, traffic will have temporary lanes installed and there will be temporary closures and detours. Mail service and trash collection will NOT be interrupted. The new mains will be installed using horizontal directional drilling, which means they won’t have to dig everything up. The project should be done by fall.