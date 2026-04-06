Water Main Break At Hutchings Elementary, Cancels Classes

April 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





No school today for some kids at a Howell elementary school following a significant water main break.



Hutchings Elementary School is closed Monday.



The district says over spring break, a water pipe that supplies the second-floor drinking fountains broke – causing flooding on the second floor. It also impacted the media center and several first-floor classrooms.



Since the issue was discovered, a restoration company has been on site extracting water, completing repairs, drying out the building, and cleaning the carpets.



While much of the work has been completed, the district advised one more day was needed to fully prepare the building for students to return.



Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.



Facebook photo.