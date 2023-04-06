Water Service Restored In City Of Brighton

April 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Water service has been restored in the City of Brighton following a water main break early this morning.



The break on Washington Street caused all City customers to lose water service. Repairs have been taking place all day and water service was restored shortly before 7:30pm. The City said the roadway was being repaired and should be open to traffic shortly.



The City commended the water and public works departments for their diligent and speedy work as they arrived on site at 4:30am to address the break. That particular water main was said to be a 50-year-old, large 12-inch cast pipe that broke seven feet below the surface on Washington near 3rd Street.



Even though the break has been repaired, the City says the boil water advisory will remain in effect until at least 9pm on Saturday. The City says it will issue updates when the advisory has been lifted or if it will need to be extended.



The City is further encouraging residents and businesses to download its new “My Brighton MI” app and sign up for push notifications. The City will be transitioning from the text service to the app notification system.



Details are available on the City's website. A link is provided.