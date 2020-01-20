Local Communities Receive Water Fluoridation Quality Awards

Some water systems in area communities have received Water Fluoridation Quality Awards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The award recognizes communities that have maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2018. Among those receiving awards include the MHOG Sewer and Water Authority, which serves the townships of Marion, Howell, Oceola and Genoa; the Genesee County Water System, and the communities of Dexter and Linden. Lynn Sutfin with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services tells WHMI it is great news for the state as 51 water systems throughout Michigan received the recognition. She says fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level considered optimal for preventing tooth decay. Sutfin tells WHMI fluoridation has been recognized by the CDC as one of the ten great public health achievements of the 20th century and every dollar invested in fluoridation is estimated to save at least $38 in costs for dental treatment.



Michigan is said to consistently exceed the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90% of the population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water. Of the communities to receive the award throughout Michigan, Sutfin says several have repeatedly been recognized. Nationally, a total of 1,656 water systems in 30 states received the award. (JM)