Watchdog Gives Trinity Health Livingston, Ann Arbor "A" for Patient Safety

May 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston have earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety.



According to Trinity Health, Leapfrog assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.



Additionally, Trinity Health Livingston has earned the "Straight A" designation. "Straight A" hospitals have earned an "A" grade in at least five consecutive cycles.



"Earning an 'A' grade directly reflects the hard work, expertise, and compassion of the medical teams inside our hospitals that provide patient care," said David Vandenberg, M.D., chief medical officer of Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Livingston. "We continually strive to create a culture of safety that protects our patients from harm, and this recognition affirms we are meeting and exceeding those expectations. Our commitment to patient safety will always remain at the forefront of everything we do."



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.



Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.



"Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "I extend my congratulations to Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston, their leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first."



To see the full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit the link below.