WATCH TRAILER: Hulu to Air Documentary on Parents of Oxford HS Shooter

April 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Jennifer and James received their sentences of at least 10 years in prison last week. Two days later, the trailer for "Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials" was released.



The documentary, produced by ABC News Studios, will premiere on Hulu on April 18.



The documentary explores the groundbreaking trials of the two Crumbley parents, who were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors presented evidence of an unsecured gun at home and indifference toward the teen’s mental health.



The trailer for the documentary includes interviews with the attorney representing the Oxford shooting victims' families Ven Johnson and prosecuting attorney Karen McDonald. It also shows a behind-the-scenes look at the prosecution's plan for the trials.



Watch the trailer below.