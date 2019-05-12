New Waste Management Contract Approved In Brighton

The Brighton City Council has approved a five‐year contract with Waste Management for residential trash service.



According to city Department of Public Work Director Marcel Goch, the contract goes into effect July 1st, and will result in a one-year reduction in the monthly cost to residents from $16.01 per month to $15.80, to be in effect the first year. However, the cost will increase by 4% each year, beginning in 2020.



Goch says there will be some changes with the new contract, the most significant being that residents will now be provided with a 64‐gallon recycle container with a lid. The collection process will be done with automated trash trucks, so a specific location and orientation of the carts that will be required when the bins are placed at the curb for collection. Because the collection is automated, only trash and recycling that fits in the containers will be picked up.

All of the other services currently offered as part of residential trash service will remain the same, including collection days, weekly recycling pick up service, one free bulk item pick up allowed per year, yard waste pickup on alternate weeks from April through September, and weekly pick up in October and November, and the annual spring clean up event. The new trash and recycling bins will be delivered during the last two weeks in June. Residents with questions or concerns are asked to contact the DPW at 810-225-8001. (TT)