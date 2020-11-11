WCRC Seeks Snow Warriors For Upcoming Season

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Washtenaw County Road Commission is putting out the call for snow warriors as it prepares to meet the challenge of winter during a pandemic.



Officials say the weather has been much nicer this November, compared to a storm that dumped up to 11 inches of snow in some areas last year on Veterans Day, and the staff at the Road Commission has been busy preparing for winter. Dump trucks have been converted back to snowplows, drivers are practicing their snow routes and salt has been delivered. To help with the effort, the Road Commission is looking for Snow Warriors and currently hiring full-time permanent and seasonal snowplow drivers.



The Road Commission is also asking for the public’s patience and caution - especially this winter. Officials say the goal remains the same - clear snow and ice as quickly and safely as possible after a storm. However, it was cautioned the response time might be temporarily impacted by COVID-19 infections or associated quarantines.



There are said to be a few things people can do to help crews clear the roads. Officials ask that people slow down as road crews seen very dangerous driving behavior throughout the summer and fall. The Commission says giving road workers space is critical, especially when road conditions deteriorate in a winter storm. People are asked to stay of the roads during a storm if possible and also park vehicles and trash cans off the street. Finally, the Commission says school snow days might look different this year but if a child is outside playing in the snow, make sure they stay away from the road as snowplows are huge pieces of equipment with limited visibility.



Meanwhile, those interested in helping their community get through another Michigan winter and join the career of road maintenance are encouraged to learn more and apply online through the provided web link.