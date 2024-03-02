Washtenaw County Tests Emergency Sirens Saturday at 12pm

March 2, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Washtenaw County Emergency Operations Center will be conducting a test of 89 outdoor warning sirens on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12:00 Noon.



The sirens are tested at Noon on the first Saturday of every month from March through October. If there is a threat of severe weather on the day of a test, it will be cancelled.



Except for scheduled testing, the sirens will be activated for the following emergencies:

1) The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning.

2) A severe thunderstorm has been detected with damaging winds of 75 MPH or greater.

3) A hazardous materials accident or other local emergency requires immediate protective action by the public.

4) An attack on the United States is imminent, underway or has recently occurred.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff Emergency Services Division is responsible for the activation, and are maintained by local governments under vendor service agreements.



Warning siren activation is a signal to members of the public to immediately go indoors and monitor local Emergency Alert System media outlets for official information.



This test does not include sirens within the City of Ann Arbor, as those sirens are tested on the second Tuesday of every month at 1:00 PM.



More information can be found at the WCSO Emergency Services Division. A link is provided.



Shown is a map of the outdoor siren locations, as drawn by Washtenaw County in Feb. 2023.