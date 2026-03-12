Washtenaw Co. Reports MI's First Case of Measles in '26

March 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting a case of measles in an unvaccinated adult and alerting the public to the possibility of exposures at multiple locations.



The individual was recently in Florida where they likely contracted measles.



The Health Department is working closely with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services to investigate the situation and prevent additional cases.



“Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air,” says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department. “This means we need to alert people who may have been exposed. Anyone not vaccinated is likely to become ill if exposed.”



The measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air, and individuals who were present at the following locations during the listed dates and times may have been exposed to the measles virus:



Wed, March 4



Sidetrack Bar & Grill

56 E Cross St, Ypsilanti MI 48198



7:45 pm to 1:00 am on Thurs, March 5



Thurs, March 5



T-Mobile

2044 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197



6:00 pm to 8:40 pm



Thurs, March 5



Cricket Wireless

Roundtree Place Shopping Center

2547 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197



6:55 pm to 8:55 pm



Fri, March 6



CVS Pharmacy

1415 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198



4:00 pm to 6:07 pm



Fri, March 6



Cricket Wireless

Roundtree Place Shopping Center

2547 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197



7:00 pm to 10:00 pm



Sat, March 7



Ypsilanti Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic

301 W Michigan Ave #100, Ypsilanti, MI 48197



7:15 pm to 9:27 pm



Sun, March 8



Canton Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic

43033 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187



4:30 pm to 7:00 pm



Anyone at the above locations during the specific times and dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the exposure. If symptoms appear, call your health care provider. Do not seek medical treatment in person without calling the doctor’s office, urgent care, or emergency room first.



“Importantly, there is no cause for ongoing concern at these locations,” continues Dr. Marquez. “The individual was isolated as soon as measles was suspected and is recovering.”



Individuals with two, appropriately spaced doses of measles vaccine (MMR) are considered immune. Additionally, adults born before 1957 or those who have evidence of prior measles illness are considered immune. For children, the first dose of MMR vaccine is routinely given at about 12 months of age, and the second starting at 4 years of age. The first dose can be given as early as 6 months. Contact your health care provider, pharmacy, or local health department for vaccination and guidance.



For those who are not already immune to measles, vaccination or medication (IG) may be given after exposure in some cases to prevent measles (post-exposure prophylaxis):



A dose of the MMR vaccine given within 72 hours of exposure can prevent illness if not already immune.



Anyone exposed at the Canton Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic on 3/8 will still have through today (3/11) to get vaccinated.

Immune globulin (IG) is medicine that can prevent illness in high-risk individuals up to six days after exposure. High-risk groups include infants under one year old and pregnant or immunocompromised individuals. Contact your health care provider for IG.



High-risk individuals exposed at the T-Mobile on 3/5 or the Cricket Wireless on 3/5 can get IG through today (3/11).

High-risk individuals exposed at the CVS on 3/6 or the Cricket Wireless on 3/6 can get IG through tomorrow (3/12).

High-risk individuals exposed at the Ypsi Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic on 3/7 can get IG through 3/13.

High-risk individuals exposed at the Canton Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic on 3/8 can get IG through 3/14.

Measles

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:



High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy that usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin



If symptoms develop, please call your doctor, urgent care, or hospital before seeking treatment.



The measles vaccine is highly effective and very safe. A single dose of measles vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles, while two doses are about 97% effective. It is also effective if used within 72 hours of measles exposure to prevent illness. Getting vaccinated not only protects the individual receiving the vaccine but can also protect vulnerable individuals in our communities from being exposed to this illness.



Anyone not fully vaccinated against measles is encouraged to do so as soon as possible. About one in five people who get measles will be hospitalized. This case is the first reported in Michigan in 2026. As of March 5, there are 1,277 confirmed measles cases in 31 United States jurisdictions, including Florida.



Across the United States and in Michigan, routine immunization coverage has dropped. Statewide, coverage for the MMR vaccine (two doses) for children ages 4 to 6 years old has decreased from 89% in 2017 to 66% to date, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. As of January 2026, MMR coverage for 4- to 6-year-olds in Washtenaw is 70%.