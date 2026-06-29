Washouts & Water Damage After Heavy Rains In Northern Lower Peninsula

June 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Washouts and water damage after heavy rains in the northern Lower Peninsula Monday afternoon – which could impact travel plans for anyone heading to the area for the 4th of July holiday.



The majority of damage is in Antrim County – which is home to Torch Lake and the popular Bellaire and Elk Rapids.



MDOT personnel are evaluating significant damage to multiple trunkline routes after heavy rains damaged roadways in the northern Lower Peninsula.





-M-66 south of East Jordan in Antrim County is closed due to a culvert failure.



-M-88 east of Eastport in Antrim County, closed due to water over the roadway.



-M-88 near Farrell Road in Antrim County, closed due to a washout.



-M-88 Near Ellsworth Road, Antrim County, closed due to washout.



-M-119 south of Good Hart, Emmet County, closed due to water over the roadway.





MDOT said it is likely that other areas have received water damage and more closures may be announced as information becomes available.



MDOT personnel will develop repair plans, though no timeline is yet known.



Check Michigan.gov/Drive for updated state road closures (I, M and US routes) and detour information. That link is provided.



MDOT advises to drive with caution in the affected areas, and "do not attempt to cross flooded roads" - find an alternate route.



Pictured:



-M-88 near Farrell Road



-Culvert failure on M-66