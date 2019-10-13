Warrant Issued For Man Who Skipped Sentencing

A warrant has been issued for a Stockbridge man who failed to appear in Livingston County Circuit Court to be sentenced for what was originally thought to be a home invasion.



33-year-old David Daniel Houk was due in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday, but court records show his attorney appeared without him. A bench warrant was issued and Houk’s new bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety.



In August, Houk pleaded guilty to charges of malicious destruction of property and illegal entry. He was originally charged with 2nd degree home invasion, and breaking and entering a building with intent. The charges are related to the June 19th incident in which police say they received a report of a break-in at a Hadley Road residence in Unadilla Township and officers responded to investigate.



A police dog was used to track Houk to a neighboring residence. Authorities say Houk admitted to police that he had entered the garage of the residence but claimed he had no intentions of stealing anything. A door, however, was damaged in the process, which led to the original felony home invasion charges. (DK)