Warrant Issued For Dearborn Man Facing Local Sexual Assault Charges

August 7, 2019

23-year-old Luis Santana is facing five counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a person age 13 to 15, 4th degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim also age 13 to 15, and a count of child sexually abusive activity.



The charges were authorized July 30th in 53rd District Court. A warrant for his arrest was issued and remained active as of Tuesday afternoon. Court records indicate that the charges are related to an incident that occurred April 23rd.



Future court dates have not been set as Santana is not yet in police custody.