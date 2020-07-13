Wardlow Road To Close Saturday In Highland Township

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Road closures associated with a large pipeline project are continuing this weekend in Highland Township.



The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) has approved a permit allowing Consumers Energy to close Wardlow Road between Milford Road and North Hickory Ridge Road from Saturday, July 18th through Wednesday, July 22nd. During the closure, traffic heading to and from homes and businesses within the closure will be allowed access. The Road Commsision says that section of Wardlow Road carries approximately 770 vehicles per day. The detour for through traffic is Milford Road to M-59 (Highland Road) to North Hickory Ridge Road, back to Wardlow Road and vice versa.



Various road closures are taking place in conjunction with a $610 (m) million Consumers Energy project to modernize the Saginaw Trail Pipeline. Construction started in 2017 and is expected to be finished in 2021. Consumers Energy is replacing 78 miles of 1940’s pipeline with 94.4 miles of newly installed pipeline to help move natural gas more quickly, safely and efficiently. Oakland County is part of phase four which includes 28.2 miles of construction.