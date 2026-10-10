The War Of The Worlds Returns - Fenton Style

October 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Fenton Community Orchestra and Wishing Well Theatre are joining forces to present an original, immersive take on H.G. Wells’ 1898 classic, The War of the Worlds.



Release:



"Blending live theatre with orchestral accompaniment, the production follows characters inspired by Orson Welles’ legendary 1938 radio broadcast - the program that startled listeners across the nation when some, having missed the opening disclaimer, believed the United States was under attack by Martians.



This fresh adaptation was created by Ricky Philippi, Wishing Well Theatre director and performer in the role of Orson Welles; renowned Fenton composer Andrew David Perkins, who created the musical score; his wife Natalie Perkins; and Ricky’s brother Andy Philippi. The nationwide cast brings the drama to life alongside the FCO, who appear as the “CBS Radio

Orchestra” within the production.



The musicians are preparing a dynamic program that includes “Mars” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust,” 1930’s big-band favorites, and Perkins’ original overture and incidental music.



Four performances will take place October 23–25 at Fenton High School’s Ruby Zima Auditorium. Opening night promises a red-carpet gala experience, complete with valet parking, mocktails, a step-and-pose photo opportunity, and a VIP Afterglow at the Fenton Community and Cultural Center. Tickets range from $15 for student matinee seating to $110 for the complete Friday-night VIP experience.



The production is a major fundraiser for the FCO, helping the organization rebuild savings depleted by funding shortfalls. They hope to add to their Endowment fund to create a solid financial foundation for the future. Wishing Well Theatre will also benefit from funds raised. Tickets are available at fco.ludus.com/200527508.



“At the heart of The War of the Worlds are enduring questions about fear, trust, technology, and the power of information. The story resonated deeply in 1938, when radio was a powerful new medium,” said FCO Conductor Andy Perkins. “It feels equally relevant today as new technologies—including artificial intelligence—continue to reshape how we consume and understand information. Beneath those questions lie even deeper themes of war, human vulnerability, and the echoes of trauma that can pass from one generation to the next.”



Fenton High School is an accessible facility. Guests who require accommodations are encouraged to email fcowaroftheworlds@gmail.com or call 810-390-5020. Everyone is welcome!



FCO’s 17th Season is being presented by sponsor and longtime supporter Marathon Flint Oil. FCO also receives funding through the Greater Flint Arts Council’s Share Art Genesee grant, made possible by the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work! Additional funding is provided by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Fenton Community Fund. Local businesses and residents have also generously stepped forward to support The War of the Worlds".



About the Fenton Community Orchestra



The Fenton Community Orchestra connects musicians of all ages through educational and engaging musical experiences for both performers and audiences. Learn more at fentonorchestra.org. FCO is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and donations are tax-deductible.