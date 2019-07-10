War Memorials To Be Escorted Into County Today

July 10, 2019

An escorted convoy will make its way through Livingston County today as four war memorials are trucked in for display through the weekend.



The Connect Five Veterans Foundation, with the support of the Disabled American Veteran Chapter 125 and Auxiliary Unit 125, are presenting the display, which include a 50% replica of the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., the Korean War Memorial with 23 full size statues, the Michigan Vietnam Traveling Wall, and the Eyes of Freedom Traveling Memorial from the Iraq War. DAV Commander and Connect Five Foundation Director Mark Kovach tells WHMI that they are hoping for residents to come out today and pay tribute when the memorials make their way through the county.



The convoy is expected to pass through Brighton at about 2:30, Howell at 2:45 and then arrive at the Livingston County airport by 3pm. That’s where viewings will begin on Thursday and run through Sunday the 14th.



Pictured is the convoy that escorted the Wall That Heals in 2018. (JK)