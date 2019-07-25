K9 Blitz Interment This Saturday

July 25, 2019

A local memorial that honors fallen service dogs is laying one to rest this weekend. The Michigan War Dog Memorial is a non-profit organization that educates the public and provides interment, with full honors, to Military Working Dogs and retired Service Dogs.



This Saturday, they will lay to rest K-9 Blitz, from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Blitz was a member of the department from 2011 until 2018, and was known for being an excellent tracker with a great nose for narcotics. The Dutch Shepherd, who was handled by Deputy Mike Richardson, received the “Life Saving Award” in 2016 for finding a lost woman in the middle of January, in sub-zero temperatures. The ceremony begins at noon, Saturday, on the grounds of the Memorial, located at 25805 Milford Road, in South Lyon.



For more information on all the Michigan War Dog Memorial does in the name of these honorable animals, visit their website, www.mwdm.org. (MK)