Wanted Felons Lead Police on High-Speed Chase Through Livingston County

June 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The following is a press release from Sheriff Mike Murphy:



On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at approximately 8:25 p.m. a Deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office was on patrol near Grand River and Hilton Road in Brighton Township and observed a gray Ford F-350 with a license plate affixed improperly that did not show as registered. A traffic stop was attempted, however the vehicle failed to pull over and a pursuit was initiated.



The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle failed to yield at multiple intersections.



The pursuit entered into Hamburg Township where members of the Hamburg Township Police Department were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, deflating three tires. The vehicle continued onto Old Road and eventually stopped at the dead end. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.



The driver was identified as a 48-year-old Putnam Township woman while the passenger was a 38-year-old Brighton Township man.



The passenger was arrested and lodged at the Livingston County Jail on outstanding warrants and will not face any charges for this incident.



The driver was arrested and lodged at the Livingston County Jail. Charges will be sought through the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for the following: Drove While License Suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, operating under the influence of drugs, and possession of methamphetamines.



The driver also had multiple outstanding felony warrants for her arrest.