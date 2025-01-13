Wanted Felon Wounds Self in Neck During Chase Through Livingston County

January 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a known felon led police on a brief chase Sunday, wounding himself in the neck when officers finally stopped him.



According to a press release, at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday, a deputy was on routine patrol on Pinckney Rd near Coon Lake Rd in Marion when he observed a black 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 39-year-old Hamburg Township man who was known to be wanted on felony warrants out of Livingston County.



The Deputy waited for a back-up unit and attempted to pull the man over. The driver turned west on Keddle and did not pull over, resulting in a chase. The Deputy performed a P.I.T. maneuver to stop the chase. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver was found with self-inflicted knife wounds to the neck.



Deputies removed the driver from the vehicle and began performing life-saving measures, which included wound packing and trauma bandages. Livingston County EMS was requested, the driver was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.



Additional charges will be requested through the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Livingston County EMS, Howell Area Fire Department, The Michigan State Police, Brighton City Police, Green Oak Township Police, Hamburg Township Police, and other agencies from Washtenaw County for their assistance.



To see video of the P.I.T. maneuver, go to the link below.