Wanted Felon Leads Livingston Co. Sheriff's Deputies on Brief Foot Chase

November 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Detroit man is behind bars after leading Livingston County Sheriff's deputies on a foot chase Tuesday evening.



According to a press release, deputies made a traffic stop in the Kroger parking lot at Highland Road and Oak Grove just before 7pm.



While the deputy was attempting to take the male passenger into custody on multiple warrants, a brief struggle ensued before the subject broke free and ran south on foot through the lot and across Highland Road.



The subject was located in a swampy area and taken into custody without further incident. The 23-year-old Detroit resident was lodged at the Livingston County Jail for resisting and obstructing as well as the 26 outstanding warrants for his arrest from multiple jurisdictions across Michigan.



The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 29-year-old Farmington Hills resident. She was cited for driving on a suspended license and released at the scene.



Deputies were assisted on scene by the Howell Police Department.