Wanted: Compassionate & Brave Plungers

January 13, 2020

Teams and individuals are being encouraged to join with those brave enough to jump in icy waters later this month, while compassionate enough to raise money for a worthy cause.



The Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge is held annually to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan, which provides free sports programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities in Livingston County. Local individuals and teams have already begun fundraising for the event, which will be held on Saturday, January 25th.



Participants of the Livingston County Polar Plunge will jump into Leith Lake, located behind Brighton High School. Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Loar says it is one of the most worthwhile causes he knows of. This will be his 22nd year leading the plungers into the water. Special Olympics Michigan will host 30 Polar Plunges in 2020, and over 200 athletes in Livingston County will benefit from the Brighton event.



Loar says for those who want to help out but can’t quite find the courage to plunge, they will again be selling “Too Chicken to Plunge” t-shirts that will benefit the cause.



The pre-plunge party, registration, 50/50 raffle and family friendly activities will be held inside the school’s gymnasium. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the plunge following about an hour later. A link to more information and registration details can be found below. (JK)