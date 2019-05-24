Local Veterans Honored At Senate Event

May 24, 2019

A local lawmaker helped honor a Putnam Township veteran during the Michigan Senate’s yearly Memorial Day Service. The Senate held their 25th annual Memorial Day Service on Thursday, in Lansing. State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township welcomed American Legion National Vice Commander James Wallace to the event.



Wallace is an Army veteran from the Vietnam era, and a member of Post 419 in Pinckney. He and wife reside in Putnam Township. With the American Legion, he has held several leadership roles, including being the Department of Michigan commander from 2014 to 2015. Wallace has also served on the National Security Committee, the Americanism council, and is a charter member of Post 419’s Legion Riders chapter.



Also at the service was a tribute to Dwight “Mickey” Sachau; a Hartland World War II Navy veteran who passed away at the age of 95 last month. (MK)