Walking Bridge Closed In Downtown Brighton For Repairs

November 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The walking bridge over the Millpond in downtown Brighton is closed for some repair work this week.



The City’s contractor is making repairs on the walking bridge known as the “tridge”.



Repairs include removing brick pavers and replacing them with concrete.



Due to the location of the repairs and the need to give the concrete time to cure, the bridge is closed to all pedestrian traffic starting today and lasting through Friday.



The City asks that people please do not walk on the new concrete areas until the barricades have been removed.