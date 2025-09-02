WalkForTheRed Returns to Livingston County Friday

September 2, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Michiganders will be taking part in a four-day walk to help firefighters fighting cancer starting Thursday.



The 7th Annual #WalkForTheRed kicks off from Shelby Township Station 1 on Sept. 4 and ends on Sept. 7 at Cascade Township Fire Station 2.



People in the listening area that want to participate can join the walk on Sept. 5. Neighbors United, the group organizing the event, will leave White Lake at 8:30 a.m. and walk M-59 to Michigan Avenue, then turn onto Grand River and head to the Howell Area Fire Department, located at 1211 W. Grand River Ave. Organizers said they usually get to Howell between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.



The Howell portion of the walk is named after local Lieutenant Steve Moore who passed away from cancer three years ago.



There are over 26 dedicated walkers participating, with the group supporting more than 70 Michigan firefighting families who are impacted by cancer.



Among those walking are:



- Michael and Kevin Malburg, a father and son team. Michael is walking to honor the fallen firefighters and pay it forward after being a recipient himself. Kevin is joining his father in support.



-Ryan Phipps, a retired battalion chief and new Vice President of Neighbors United from Dearborn and a two-time cancer survivor. He is making his second appearance, aiming to complete the full four-day walk.



- Amber Stockinger, a daughter of the new Dearborn battalion Chief Scott Stockinger who wants to pay back the fire service in her own way.



- Rick Ziehm, a longtime volunteer firefighter from Almont who is participating in his second walk. He feels obligated to continue to support Lapeer County Firefighters.



The goal is to raise over $5,000 for each family that has applied for support, though organizers said they hope to exceed fundraising expectations. Neighbors United President Joe Warne said they are about $30,000 short of supporting all of the firefighters and their families.



“The #WalkForTheRed is not just an event; it’s a movement of compassion and solidarity,” Warne said. “We are incredibly grateful to all our walkers and supporters who come together to make a tangible difference in the lives of firefighting families facing the challenges of cancer.”



The Ann Arbor Fire Department is hosting a separate event to benefit Neighbors United. The Brent Kostanko Memorial Walk / Run starts Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. on the track at Pioneer High School. Kostanko was an Ann Arbor firefighter who recently passed away from occupational cancer. Those who register by Aug. 31 will receive a shirt commemorating the event. The link to register is below. There is no set distance, participants can complete as many laps as they are able to.



The public can follow their progress at any time through their Facebook page, which is linked below.



(photo credit: Neighbors United)