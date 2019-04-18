Brighton Woman Leads "Walk Of Hope" To Raise Infertility Awareness

A local woman and expert in infertility is co-chairing the state’s first walk to bring awareness to those on the tough journey of growing a family.



Brighton’s Sue Johnston calls herself “The Infertility Advocate” and co-wrote the 2017 Amazon Number 1 Best Selling Book, “Detours: Unexpected Journeys of Hope Conceived from Infertility. Wanting to do even more to support the 1-in-8 families that infertility affects, Johnston has helped lead the charge to bring the first ever Walk of Hope fundraising event in Michigan to Detroit, for National Infertility Awareness Month.



The event will take place on Saturday, April 27th, at the Tolan Playfield , located at 601 Mack Street, just off the I-75 service drive. Participants can come out for a 1-mile walk to raise awareness, get connected with several resources for infertility help, and participate in a whole host of family friendly events. There will be a “miracle baby” parade, an exhibit on art being used as a form of therapy, a photo booth, and face painting. Johnston said attendees can also pick up a necklace of journey beads to wear that will help them meet and network with others on the same path as themselves.



Everyone attending is encouraged to wear orange, which is the color of infertility awareness. A $25 donation, which includes a t-shirt, is being requested, but Johnston said not to let that stop anybody who may not be able to afford it. 100% of the proceeds from the Walk of Hope will go to Resolve, The National Fertility Association. To register for the Walk, visit https://www.classy.org/event/2019-detroit-diy-walk-of-hope/e223606.



For more information on Johnston and her work, visit www.theinfertilityadvocate.com, or email her at sjohnstonadvocate@gmail.com. (MK)