Walk For Warmth To Benefit Residents Facing Utility Emergencies

February 18, 2019

There’s still time to register for an upcoming event that will raise funds to help local families keep the heat on this winter.



The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency’s 2019 Walk for Warmth will be held this Saturday, February 23rd, at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center, located on Highland Road in Howell. Now in its 29th year, Walk for Warmth is a community event that raises funds for OLHSA’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program. The program helps keep local residents safe and comfortable in their homes, providing those in need with heating assistance during the cold, winter months.



Event organizers say the yearly benefit is a non-competitive way for community members to combine fitness and fun, while raising awareness and money to support their neighbors in need. Participants will walk a quarter-mile course around the inside of the building where the event is being held. Walkers can enjoy family-friendly entertainment including magic, fairy tale celebrities, a DJ, an a capella ensemble and more.



Last year’s event raised $85,000 and helped 222 local families. Funds are used throughout the year, but many people experience utility emergencies during the cold winter months. 100% of funds raised stay in the county where they are raised. Anyone interested in participating can still register online. A link is posted below.