Walk For Warmth Celebrates 30 Years

February 17, 2020

An annual event celebrated three decades of helping keep Livingston County residents warm.



The 30th Annual Walk for Warmth was held Saturday at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center on M-59, west of US-23 as several hundred participants made laps around the hallways to help raise funds for the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency, or OHLSA. Livingston County Walk for Warmth event chair Brent Earl said it was especially noteworthy as they got to honor Dave Teggerdine (bottom pic), one of those who made it all happen for the first time in 1990. Teggerdine was presented with several certificates acknowledging his participation for the past 30 years, with a resolution sponsored by State Representatives Hank Vaupel and Ann Bollin and State Senator Lana Theis, who were all in attendance, as well as from the office of Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who was not, but was represented by her Livingston County liaison Mona Shand.



Earl says approximately $60,000 was raised, which will help to replenish OLHSA’s emergency utility assistance program which helps more than 200 local families throughout the year. However, it is down from last year’s take of $76,000 which he says highlights their ongoing need for community support.(JK)