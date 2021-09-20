Brighton Walk To End Alzheimer's Returns To Downtown

September 20, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Hundreds of walkers dressed in purple will be taking over downtown Brighton in two weeks for the return of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.



After going hybrid for 2020, the Brighton Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to its full, in-person glory, October 2nd. Registration begins at 9am on Main Street, downtown. Singers and fun events like yoga classes will be taking place in the ninety minutes leading up to the event’s opening ceremonies at 10:30. Participants will then go for a one-mile walk that goes from Main Street to Grand River, then back downtown over the Millpond Tridge. Following the event, several businesses and restaurants will have special deals and events of their own for residents who want to make a full day of it, downtown.



This year’s goal is to raise $157,500 for research, education, programs, and support groups for those with a loved one fighting Alzheimer’s. Development Manager with the Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan Nicole Colley said this is setting up to be a milestone year for the Walk. She said the event has seen great growth, doubling and tripling in its first decade, raising nearly $1,000,000. With almost 500 participants already signed up, organizers are dubbing the “Million Dollar Year” in anticipation of passing that threshold.



More teams have already signed up for this year’s event than did for the last full in-person year, 2019, and there is room for more. Teams can be of any size with many being comprised of family members and co-workers.



Colley said that one of her favorite things about the Walk is seeing someone who comes for the first time. She said many people often feel they are alone in dealing with this disease. Seeing them show up and seeing hundreds of others wearing purple and being there for the same reason Colley says is astounding.



For more information, including early registration, visit www.act.alz.org/brighton.