Block Party To ENDALZ In Downtown Howell Sunday

June 4, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big family-friendly block party is planned this weekend in downtown Howell as a kick-off to the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.



This year’s walk is on September 24th at the Brighton Mill Pond but organizers have been working to rebrand the event to become more all-encompassing for all of Livingston County. As such, a big block party and kick-off is set this Sunday on the lawn of the historic courthouse and amphitheater and will coincide with the popular Farmer’s Market.



Local business owners Sandy and Don Cortez and Barb Brinkley are co-chairing the walk event this year. Sandy told WHMI this is their second year being involved with the Association and awareness is a big part of the mission, as well as all of the resources available…

As for this Sunday, a big community mural will be painted and the block party will feature food trucks, a DJ, live entertainment including a local Elvis impersonator and Acapella group, face painting and lawn games. There will also be resources available for those interested in getting involved in the upcoming walk. All funds raised support the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.



Individuals and teams are encouraged to sign up and get involved. A link is provided.