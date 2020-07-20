Walk To End Alzheimer's Undergoing New Look For 2020

July 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



New ideas born from needed safety precautions are helping ensure that an annual walk to support those affected by memory-related diseases doesn’t skip a beat.

COVID-19 has caused the cancellation or postponement of several community events, but it isn’t stopping this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd, will however undergo some changes for this year, integrating in-person and virtual components to promote safety. Instead of gathering together in a large group and walking a course, organizers are instead asking walkers to walk together with their families or teams through their own neighborhoods. After the Walk, participants are then invited to get into their cars and visit drive-through promise gardens that will be set up.



The Walk phone app is also being updated to act as more of a companion piece to the day’s events. Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter Development Manager Nicole Colley said that through it, walkers will be able to view the opening ceremonies, track their distance and steps on Walk Day, take pictures with special stickers and frames to commemorate the day, manage their Facebook fundraiser, and find resources. The app will also feature audio tracks with key music that would have been playing at points along the regular course to motivate walkers. It can be downloaded now, with the new features set to be updated within it by early August.



Colley said it was important that they hold the Walk this year, as without it, they couldn’t support all of their free programs and services. Because of the walk and the walkers, the Alzheimer’s Association is able to locally provide over 10 education programs, local support groups, 1-on-1 care consultation, and a 24/7 hotline. The Walk also supports efforts in fighting for helpful legislation and research into the disease.



Call the hotline with any question large or small at (800) 272-3900.



To sign up, visit www.act.alz.org.