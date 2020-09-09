Race Around Howell To Fight Addiction And Support Recovery

September 9, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An annual walk to raise awareness about recovery from addiction is taking on a new look this year.



Wake Up Livingston’s Amazing Race for Recovery is scheduled for this Saturday, September 12th in downtown Howell. In previous years, those taking part in Wake Up Livingston’s Recovery Walk would raise awareness about opioid-related overdose and death in Livingston County, while showing that despite the stigma, recovery does happen. In this year’s Race for Recovery, individuals or teams of up to 4 people will be given a riddle to a secret location in Howell. This helps to keep people physically distanced and safe. Upon finding the location, they will complete tasks and explore different facts about addiction and recovery, before getting a riddle to the next location. After the race, there will be an open talk session with the floor available for anyone to speak about addiction and recovery.



Wake Up Livingston promises it will be a safe space to share a personal story or that of a loved one. WUL Facilitator Cassandra Parker said, in a release, that education and communication are key in preventing substance use disorders, and that they are trying to open the door to supportive networks that people may be searching for to seek the help they need.



Registration for this event is required and can be done at www.race4recovery.eventbrite.com



For more information or questions regarding the event, email Cassandra@livingstoncountycharities.org.