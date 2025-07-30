Wahlburgers To Take Flight At Detroit Metro Airport

July 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news @whmi.com





Wahlburgers is making a comeback in Michigan - this time inside of Detroit Metro Airport.



It’s a casual dining burger restaurant and bar chain founded by chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.



It opens at the McNamara terminal on Monday, August 4th.



CEO Randy Sharpe said "Detroit holds a special place in the heart of the Wahlberg family, which makes opening a Wahlburgers at Detroit Metro Airport especially meaningful. We're thrilled to bring the family's favorite recipes to travelers, giving them a taste of our signature flavors while on the go. Detroit has such a strong sense of pride and personality — just like our brand — so it feels like a perfect fit. Whether you're catching a flight or just craving a great burger, we've got you covered."



Open daily from 6am to 10pm, the restaurant will operate as a counter-service concept within the airport's food court, located across Gate A64, with shared seating nearby.



The new location will be the chain’s only Michigan restaurant. Previous but now-closed locations include Detroit’s Greektown, Grand Rapids, Flint, Taylor, and Royal Oak.