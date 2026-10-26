VP Vance to Rally GOP Voters in Howell

October 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to return to Howell this week to rally Republican voters ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.



The vice president is the special guest speaker at a noontime rally Tuesday at CHI Aviaion at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport.



Those interested in attending must pre-register at the link below. Doors open at 10 am.



Vice President Vance was last in Howell just over a year ago, when he delivered a speech at Hatch Stamping to tout the Trump administration’s efforts to restore manufacturing jobs in the U.S.